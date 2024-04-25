What to do in Seattle this weekend

Friday 🎥 The 21st annual Seattle Black Film Festival kicks off at 7pm at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute with Contessa Gayles' film "Songs From the Hole" (additional programming through Sunday). Opening night tickets from $22. Passes from $60. 🖼️ Pick up some statement art at Flatstock 94, which will fill Seattle Center's Cornish Playhouse with prints from an international selection of poster artists from 10am to 6pm. Tickets from $15.

Saturday

📚 Celebrate your hyperliterate city with Independent Bookstore Day! Visit one of 28 participating local bookstores for a bookworm party and one-time specials.

Or visit them all over the next 10 days for even more book discounts. Check to see if your local shop is taking part. Free.

🏕️ Munch on marshmallows by the water at Pier 62 as part of REI's S'mores on the Shore event. Fire pits and lounge chairs will be provided, along with all the gooey treats your sweet tooth desires. 5–8pm. Free.

Sunday

🧝 Welcome spring like an elven lord with Skål Beer Hall's Spring Mead Festival from 12pm to 2pm. $30 gets you sample pours from eight local producers, plus snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.