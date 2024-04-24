New penguin just dropped

Apr 24, 2024 - News

A baby Humboldt penguin was born at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

A one-month-old Humboldt penguin chick is weighed at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo

A warm welcome to Woodland Park Zoo's adorable new baby — a one-month-old Humboldt penguin fledgling.

Why it matters: Woodland Park Zoo has one of the most successful breeding programs in North America for Humboldt penguins, a threatened species native to the rugged coasts of Chile and Peru, according to the zoo.

  • There are approximately 30,000 Humboldt penguins left on the planet, per the zoo.

Driving the news: The as-yet-unnamed female hatched March 24 and is the fourth chick born to mom Mini and dad Gomez, per the zoo.

  • The zoo's colony now has 48 penguins and successfully hatched 91 chicks between the zoo's first breeding season in 2010 and 2023.

Fun fact: Most penguins mate for life and share duties during the 39- to 41-day incubation period, per the zoo.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: Gender equality in the wild? We love to see it!

Humboldt penguins at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle swim in their exhibit.
Penguins at Woodland Park Zoo. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo

What's next: The chick remains out of public sight in a nesting burrow for now, but will join the colony's outdoor habitat in early summer.

