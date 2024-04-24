New penguin just dropped

A warm welcome to Woodland Park Zoo's adorable new baby — a one-month-old Humboldt penguin fledgling.

Why it matters: Woodland Park Zoo has one of the most successful breeding programs in North America for Humboldt penguins, a threatened species native to the rugged coasts of Chile and Peru, according to the zoo.

There are approximately 30,000 Humboldt penguins left on the planet, per the zoo.

Driving the news: The as-yet-unnamed female hatched March 24 and is the fourth chick born to mom Mini and dad Gomez, per the zoo.

The zoo's colony now has 48 penguins and successfully hatched 91 chicks between the zoo's first breeding season in 2010 and 2023.

Fun fact: Most penguins mate for life and share duties during the 39- to 41-day incubation period, per the zoo.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: Gender equality in the wild? We love to see it!

Penguins at Woodland Park Zoo. Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo

What's next: The chick remains out of public sight in a nesting burrow for now, but will join the colony's outdoor habitat in early summer.