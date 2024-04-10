24 hours ago - News
Where we were: Queen Anne High School
Last week, we posted a photo of a stone lion and asked where we were. Most of you got it right: We were at Queen Anne High School.
Zoom in: Built in 1909 in the neoclassical style, the building appears in aerial establishing shots on "Grey's Anatomy" and is visible from I-5 and Highway 99 — especially at night, when its facade is lit up like a crown.
- The lion was a fake-out: While two felines do flank the entrance, the school's mascot was actually a grizzly bear. Across the street, students flocked to the (now-shuttered) Grizzly Inn for burgers and sodas.
- As enrollment declined, the school closed in 1981.
- It's now the site of 139 housing units, with John Hay Elementary School across the street.
