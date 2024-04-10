Samish Nation has cleaned 500 tons of ocean trash since 2014
Nearly 91,000 pounds of marine debris was removed by the Samish Indian Nation from Washington shorelines and coastal waters last year, per the Nation's Department of Natural Resources.
Why it matters: The removal of creosote-treated wood, plastics, tires and other toxins is essential to protect the habitats of the Coast Salish people's traditional territories, Samish DNR manager Matt Castle said in a March statement.
Stunning stat: Between 2014 and 2023, the Samish removed over 1 million pounds of marine debris from the shoreline and waters of Skagit County, Island County, Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands during annual events.
What's next: The Samish tribe, along with the Washington Conservation Corps and the state Department of Natural Resources, will start another round of cleanup this June.
- Want to help? Download the MyCoast app to report marine debris on shorelines in Skagit County, Island County, southern Whatcom County and the San Juan archipelago.
