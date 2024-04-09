Apr 9, 2024 - News

Eclipse pic to go: What Seattle saw

A photo of a completely gray and cloudy sky in Seattle when others got to see an eclipse.

The sky was overcast in Seattle on Monday when others were looking at an eclipse. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

As per usual when there are cool celestial events enjoyed by many in the country, most Seattle-area residents got to see … that's right: clouds and gray skies.

Lead meteorologist Trent Davis of the National Weather Service confirmed that much of the region was overcast while the total solar eclipse occurred.

  • We may as well laugh about it.
