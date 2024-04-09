Apr 9, 2024 - News
Eclipse pic to go: What Seattle saw
As per usual when there are cool celestial events enjoyed by many in the country, most Seattle-area residents got to see … that's right: clouds and gray skies.
Lead meteorologist Trent Davis of the National Weather Service confirmed that much of the region was overcast while the total solar eclipse occurred.
- We may as well laugh about it.
