Seven fun things to try in the Seattle area this weekend
From the "World Cup of breakdancing" to taco trucks and dragon egg hunts, there's no shortage of things to keep you busy around Seattle and Puget Sound this weekend.
Friday
🐲 Search for 25 hidden hand-blown glass eggs on a dragon egg hunt in downtown Renton, where the city will be commemorating the arrival five years ago of rooftop guardian Erasmus. 9am–8pm. Free.
🎙️ Hear the James Beard Award-winning blogger behind The Everywhereist, Geraldine DeRuiter, talk about how cooking and cuisine fuel her feminism. 7:30pm at Town Hall Seattle. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $5–$25.
🎸 Seattle-based indie/psych band Weep Wave takes the stage with Hi-Wasted and Serpentfoot at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard. Tickets are about $15 in advance to $20 at the door. Doors open at 8pm.
Saturday
🤼♀️ Chow down at the Taco Libre Truck Showdown, where you'll find an array of taco trucks, a margarita bar, wrestling performances, a mariachi band and a night market at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. 4–10pm, 21 and over, no pets. $15–$25.
⚡️ Catch the "World Cup of breakdancing" at the Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2x2 competition, hosted by internationally known and Tacoma-bred comedian Jo Koy, with 16 duos from around the world vying for a spot on the global stage. WAMU Theater at Lumen Field at 7pm. Tickets are around $100.
Sunday
🌲 Meander through hemlock and red cedar woods and explore treehouses and a forest canopy tower at the IslandWood trails on Bainbridge Island, which are open for self-guided tours only occasionally. 1–5pm. Tickets are free but you must reserve your spot.
🐢 Take an interpretative tour of a wildlife habitat that includes songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, amphibians, turtles, beavers and other small mammals at Juanita Bay Park in Kirkland. For families and kids age 6 and older. 1pm–2pm. Free.
