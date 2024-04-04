

From the "World Cup of breakdancing" to taco trucks and dragon egg hunts, there's no shortage of things to keep you busy around Seattle and Puget Sound this weekend. Friday 🐲 Search for 25 hidden hand-blown glass eggs on a dragon egg hunt in downtown Renton, where the city will be commemorating the arrival five years ago of rooftop guardian Erasmus. 9am–8pm. Free.

🎙️ Hear the James Beard Award-winning blogger behind The Everywhereist, Geraldine DeRuiter, talk about how cooking and cuisine fuel her feminism. 7:30pm at Town Hall Seattle. Tickets are on a sliding scale from $5–$25.

🎸 Seattle-based indie/psych band Weep Wave takes the stage with Hi-Wasted and Serpentfoot at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard. Tickets are about $15 in advance to $20 at the door. Doors open at 8pm.

Saturday

🤼‍♀️ Chow down at the Taco Libre Truck Showdown, where you'll find an array of taco trucks, a margarita bar, wrestling performances, a mariachi band and a night market at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. 4–10pm, 21 and over, no pets. $15–$25.

⚡️ Catch the "World Cup of breakdancing" at the Red Bull Lords of the Floor 2x2 competition, hosted by internationally known and Tacoma-bred comedian Jo Koy, with 16 duos from around the world vying for a spot on the global stage. WAMU Theater at Lumen Field at 7pm. Tickets are around $100.

Sunday

🌲 Meander through hemlock and red cedar woods and explore treehouses and a forest canopy tower at the IslandWood trails on Bainbridge Island, which are open for self-guided tours only occasionally. 1–5pm. Tickets are free but you must reserve your spot.

🐢 Take an interpretative tour of a wildlife habitat that includes songbirds, waterfowl, raptors, amphibians, turtles, beavers and other small mammals at Juanita Bay Park in Kirkland. For families and kids age 6 and older. 1pm–2pm. Free.