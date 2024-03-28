Where we were: Bush Hotel

Earlier this week, we posted a photo of a lobby and asked where we were and only one reader, Alan S., got it right.

We were at the Bush Hotel on Jackson Street in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

It was designed by J. L. McCauley for William Chappell, who named it to honor his wife, Margaret Busch Chappell.

The 1915 building with 444 rooms and nine storefronts was intended to be "the grandest hotel west of Chicago," per HistoryLink.

Purchased in 1978 by the Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, the hotel was made over into retail space and affordable housing units.

Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

It was damaged during the 2001 Nisqually earthquake, but repaired and reopened in 2006.

It is now an apartment complex with some units reserved for senior households.

Congrats, Alan, and thanks to everyone for playing!