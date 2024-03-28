Mar 28, 2024 - News

Where we were: Bush Hotel

A mural of a dragon is painted on the back of a building in Seattle.

The back of the Bush Hotel is painted with a mural that faces Hing Hay Park. Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

Earlier this week, we posted a photo of a lobby and asked where we were and only one reader, Alan S., got it right.

We were at the Bush Hotel on Jackson Street in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

  • It was designed by J. L. McCauley for William Chappell, who named it to honor his wife, Margaret Busch Chappell.
  • The 1915 building with 444 rooms and nine storefronts was intended to be "the grandest hotel west of Chicago," per HistoryLink.
  • Purchased in 1978 by the Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, the hotel was made over into retail space and affordable housing units.
the front of the Bush Hotel in Seattle.
Photo: Christine Clarridge/Axios

It is now an apartment complex with some units reserved for senior households.

Congrats, Alan, and thanks to everyone for playing!

