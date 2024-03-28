With weather folks saying we're likely to see the sun this weekend with highs in the upper 50s, it'll be a great time to leave the house for an egg hunt, a dance party or a monster truck show. Friday 🎨 Get into Seattle Art Museum after hours for original art and creative mingling at art party SAM Remix. The theme for this one is "Crush," a play on the excitement and potential of meeting new people.

Tickets are $25 for SAM members and $50 for everyone else. 7-11pm

💃🏽 Pop lovers can join the Dua Lipa vs. Miley Cyrus tribute party at Rendezvous' Jewel Box Theater in the heart of Belltown on 2nd Avenue.

Starts at 9pm, free before 10pm, and $10 cash or Venmo after.

Saturday

🥚 Bring a basket for goodies and meet at the Green Lake Community Center gym for an egg hunt, rain or shine.

Parking will be tight so be prepared to walk a bit. 10am for ages 1-3,10:30am 4-6, 11am 7-10. Free, but bring a can of food for the local food bank.

🐇 Hop over to Snoqualmie's Centennial Fields for the Bunny Hop Egg Hunt where thousands of eggs will be placed for kids to find. Free for ages 1-12 from 10–10:30am.

Mr. Bunny is also expected to ride in on a Snoqualmie fire engine.

🪅 Celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors with Beats of Redmond at Crossroads Park in Bellevue with music, singing, dance performances and more.

11am-6pm. Purchase of one t-shirt, $10, or bag of powdered color, $6, is required to register.

🩰 Every year, Pacific Northwest Ballet puts on a charming, family-friendly show featuring dancers from its school.

This time it's Harold and the Purple Crayon, with music from Andrew Bird, choreographed by Robin Mineko Williams.

Three showings at McCaw Hall starting at 10:30am. Tickets start at $15 and are half-price for kids.



🏁 Take in the spectacle of monster trucks battling it out at Monster Jam at 7pm at Lumen Field. Tickets from $28.

Sunday

🪺 Celebrate the arrival of spring with an Easter egg hunt at the West Seattle Farmers Market at the corner of California Avenue SW and SW Alaska Street from 10am-1pm.

⛪ Costumed characters will join youngsters as they search for eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt at Peter Kirk Park in Kirkland from 1:30-2:30pm.