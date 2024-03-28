9 things to do in Seattle this weekend
With weather folks saying we're likely to see the sun this weekend with highs in the upper 50s, it'll be a great time to leave the house for an egg hunt, a dance party or a monster truck show.
Friday
🎨 Get into Seattle Art Museum after hours for original art and creative mingling at art party SAM Remix. The theme for this one is "Crush," a play on the excitement and potential of meeting new people.
- Tickets are $25 for SAM members and $50 for everyone else. 7-11pm
💃🏽 Pop lovers can join the Dua Lipa vs. Miley Cyrus tribute party at Rendezvous' Jewel Box Theater in the heart of Belltown on 2nd Avenue.
- Starts at 9pm, free before 10pm, and $10 cash or Venmo after.
Saturday
🥚 Bring a basket for goodies and meet at the Green Lake Community Center gym for an egg hunt, rain or shine.
- Parking will be tight so be prepared to walk a bit. 10am for ages 1-3,10:30am 4-6, 11am 7-10. Free, but bring a can of food for the local food bank.
🐇 Hop over to Snoqualmie's Centennial Fields for the Bunny Hop Egg Hunt where thousands of eggs will be placed for kids to find. Free for ages 1-12 from 10–10:30am.
- Mr. Bunny is also expected to ride in on a Snoqualmie fire engine.
🪅 Celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors with Beats of Redmond at Crossroads Park in Bellevue with music, singing, dance performances and more.
- 11am-6pm. Purchase of one t-shirt, $10, or bag of powdered color, $6, is required to register.
🩰 Every year, Pacific Northwest Ballet puts on a charming, family-friendly show featuring dancers from its school.
- This time it's Harold and the Purple Crayon, with music from Andrew Bird, choreographed by Robin Mineko Williams.
- Three showings at McCaw Hall starting at 10:30am. Tickets start at $15 and are half-price for kids.
🏁 Take in the spectacle of monster trucks battling it out at Monster Jam at 7pm at Lumen Field. Tickets from $28.
Sunday
🪺 Celebrate the arrival of spring with an Easter egg hunt at the West Seattle Farmers Market at the corner of California Avenue SW and SW Alaska Street from 10am-1pm.
⛪ Costumed characters will join youngsters as they search for eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt at Peter Kirk Park in Kirkland from 1:30-2:30pm.
- For families with kids ages 1-12. Free.
