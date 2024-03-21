Six things to do in Seattle this weekend

It may be a chilly weekend, but that doesn't mean we can't get out and explore the downtown art scene, watch some dirt bike action or catch an Indian comic performing in Hindi. 🖼️ Enjoy art from a range of galleries and visual artists on the Belltown Art Walk, featuring pop-up interactive art studios, live music and an underwater window art installation. Fourth Friday of each month from 5–8pm. Free.

🌈 Join the Rainbow City Concert Band and the Rainbow City Orchestra for a concert exploring the "Spectrum of Identity'' through music. Benaroya Hall on Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $15.

The Rainbow City Performing Arts' fundraising gala, with dancing, drinks and a silent auction, follows.

🏍️ The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship brings competitive off-road motorcycle racing to Lumen Field. Saturday at 4:30pm. Tickets start at $20.

😻 Felines, music and art fuse during the Pop Cats festival at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, with adoptable cats, workshops, merch, "cattoos" and more. Saturday, 11am–5pm. Free.

Also on Sunday, 11am–4pm.

😂 Indian comedian Zakir Khan, who rose to prominence when he won Comedy Central's "India's Best Stand Up," is putting on three shows — in Hindi — at the Moore Theatre on Sunday at 11am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets start around $47.

👂 Experience "Sensory Day" at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila, where guests have access to the museum during off-hours and can explore the galleries with adjusted light and sound.