New Washington state law criminalizes deepfake porn
A new Washington state law will make it illegal to share fake pornography that appears to depict real people having sex.
Why it matters: Advancements in artificial intelligence have made it easy to use a single photograph to impose someone's features on realistic-looking "deepfake" porn.
- Before now, however, state law hasn't explicitly banned these kinds of digitally manipulated images.
Zoom in: The new Washington law, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed last week, will make it a gross misdemeanor to knowingly share fabricated intimate images of people without their consent.
- People who create and share deepfake pornographic images of minors can be charged with felonies. So can those who share deepfake porn of adults more than once.
- Victims will also be able to file civil lawsuits seeking damages.
What they're saying: "With this law, survivors of intimate and fabricated image-based violence have a path to justice," said state Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), who sponsored the legislation, in a news release.
The big picture: At least 10 other states have already passed laws banning exploitative deepfake pornography, USA Today reported earlier this year.
- In January, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill designed to hold people responsible for "digital forgery." But right now, federal law doesn't regulate these images.
What's next: The new Washington state law takes effect June 6.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.