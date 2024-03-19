Share on email (opens in new window)

A new Washington state law will make it illegal to share fake pornography that appears to depict real people having sex. Why it matters: Advancements in artificial intelligence have made it easy to use a single photograph to impose someone's features on realistic-looking "deepfake" porn.

Before now, however, state law hasn't explicitly banned these kinds of digitally manipulated images.

Zoom in: The new Washington law, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed last week, will make it a gross misdemeanor to knowingly share fabricated intimate images of people without their consent.

People who create and share deepfake pornographic images of minors can be charged with felonies. So can those who share deepfake porn of adults more than once.

Victims will also be able to file civil lawsuits seeking damages.

What they're saying: "With this law, survivors of intimate and fabricated image-based violence have a path to justice," said state Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), who sponsored the legislation, in a news release.

The big picture: At least 10 other states have already passed laws banning exploitative deepfake pornography, USA Today reported earlier this year.

In January, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill designed to hold people responsible for "digital forgery." But right now, federal law doesn't regulate these images.

What's next: The new Washington state law takes effect June 6.