Seattle Reign win season opener 1-0

Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock (left) and Washington Spirit midfielder Brittany Ratcliffe battle for position during a game at Lumen Field in Seattle. Photo: Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Seattle Reign kicked off the National Women's Soccer League season Sunday with a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit. The game's only goal came when Seattle's Bethany Balcer scored on a penalty shot that was earned on the first play of the match.

Why it matters: After seeing record-breaking attendance and making it to the semifinals last season, the team is hoping to keep the enthusiasm and momentum high.

Catch up quick: The club recently dropped "OL" from its name and returned to being called Seattle Reign FC.

The team also went back to its original crest with a slightly updated color palette.

What to watch: While the team lost U.S. women's national team players Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett, who went to Gotham as free agents, as well as Megan Rapinoe, who retired, it has signed a host of new talent.