Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Jared Whalen/Visuals Lower mortgage rates could push up home prices in Seattle and nationwide if demand surges and inventory remains tight. Why it matters: Steep borrowing costs are just one piece of the housing affordability crisis.

Even with rates at historically high levels, home prices are still rising — partly because there aren't a lot of houses out there to buy.

State of play: Many homeowners aren't selling because they don't want to lose their low mortgage rates.

By the numbers: In the Seattle area, home prices jumped when mortgage rates dropped below 3% in early 2021.

As rate hikes locked current homeowners in place, however, prices have remained high.

The fine print: Seattle's median home price has stabilized somewhat, but is still higher than it was pre-pandemic.

The Seattle-area median price was around $750,000 in December 2023, compared to $568,500 in December 2019, per Redfin.

The bottom line: If rates come down, then supply would rise, as more existing homeowners sell and buy something new, says Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist.