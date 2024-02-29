Remembering Seattle's Black jazz scene

What they're saying: "The corner you are standing on at South Jackson Street and 12th Avenue South was once the hub of a thriving after-hours jazz scene, a musical crossroads where in the 1940s Quincy Jones, Ray Charles and Ernestine Anderson, among others, honed their craft," the project website says.
The big picture: The committee developing the project plans to install more signs highlighting Seattle's historic jazz district.
These historical markers may eventually run from King Street Station at Fourth Avenue South and Jackson Street to 14th Avenue South and East Fir Street.
1 fun thing: While you can no longer visit the Black & Tan, Washington Hall, at one of the ends of the proposed jazz trail project, is still intact.
It's now home to Creative Cafe — a new gathering space run by Black Power Unlimited and Creative Justice, an arts-based restorative justice program — and has event spaces available for rent.