Feb 29, 2024 - Things to Do

7 Seattle weekend events: Comic Con, Sounders opener and more

headshot
Five women in black and green cosplay gear stand on a rooftop with their arms up in fighting poses.
Cosplayers attend Emerald City Comic Con at the Seattle Convention Center on March 5, 2023. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

If you're looking for something to get you out of the house this weekend, we have a few ideas.

🦸 Don your favorite cosplay gear for Emerald City Comic Con, which takes over the Seattle Convention Center through Sunday. Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday at $77 per day.

👓 Bust out your horn-rimmed glasses for "Not Fade Away — A Tribute to Buddy Holly" at the Triple Door tomorrow.

  • The 6pm Saturday show is almost sold out; more tickets are available for the show at 8:30pm Saturday. $30–$35.

⚽ Join other Sounders FC fans at March to the Match, where you can cheer for the home team and march en masse to the stadium.

  • Event starts at Occidental Park at 6pm, 90 minutes before Saturday's home opener against Austin FC. The group leaves the park at 6:30pm, an hour before the game.

⛴️ Take the ferry to Whidbey Island for the Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville, which celebrates the area's famed mollusks.

  • Features live music, beer gardens, food vendors, cooking demonstrations, kids activities, a mussel eating contest and the chance to take a boat tour of a mussel farm. Saturday and Sunday.

🎶 Grow your vinyl collection at the Northwest Record Show, where you can browse 50 tables of LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. Seattle Center Armory Food Court. 10am–5pm Sunday. $3 admission, $2 with nonperishable food donation.

Running and chocolate go hand in hand at the Hot Chocolate Run.

  • Take on a 5K, 10K or 15K race and get greeted at the finish line with chocolate fondue and hot chocolate. Race begins at Seattle Center, with start times between 7am and 7:55am Sunday.

🍸 Seattle Cocktail Week kicks off this weekend with liquor-themed events and tastings at bars throughout the city. Check the schedule of events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more