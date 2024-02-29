The 6pm Saturday show is almost sold out; more tickets are available for the show at 8:30pm Saturday. $30–$35.
⚽ Join other Sounders FC fans at March to the Match, where you can cheer for the home team and march en masse to the stadium.
Event starts at Occidental Park at 6pm, 90 minutes before Saturday's home opener against Austin FC. The group leaves the park at 6:30pm, an hour before the game.
⛴️ Take the ferry to Whidbey Island for the Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville, which celebrates the area's famed mollusks.
Features live music, beer gardens, food vendors, cooking demonstrations, kids activities, a mussel eating contest and the chance to take a boat tour of a mussel farm. Saturday and Sunday.
🎶 Grow your vinyl collection at the Northwest Record Show, where you can browse 50 tables of LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. Seattle Center Armory Food Court. 10am–5pm Sunday. $3 admission, $2 with nonperishable food donation.