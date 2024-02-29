Share on email (opens in new window)

Cosplayers attend Emerald City Comic Con at the Seattle Convention Center on March 5, 2023. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images If you're looking for something to get you out of the house this weekend, we have a few ideas. 🦸 Don your favorite cosplay gear for Emerald City Comic Con, which takes over the Seattle Convention Center through Sunday. Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday at $77 per day.

👓 Bust out your horn-rimmed glasses for "Not Fade Away — A Tribute to Buddy Holly" at the Triple Door tomorrow.

The 6pm Saturday show is almost sold out; more tickets are available for the show at 8:30pm Saturday. $30–$35.

⚽ Join other Sounders FC fans at March to the Match, where you can cheer for the home team and march en masse to the stadium.

Event starts at Occidental Park at 6pm, 90 minutes before Saturday's home opener against Austin FC. The group leaves the park at 6:30pm, an hour before the game.

⛴️ Take the ferry to Whidbey Island for the Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville, which celebrates the area's famed mollusks.

Features live music, beer gardens, food vendors, cooking demonstrations, kids activities, a mussel eating contest and the chance to take a boat tour of a mussel farm. Saturday and Sunday.

🎶 Grow your vinyl collection at the Northwest Record Show, where you can browse 50 tables of LPs, CDs and music memorabilia. Seattle Center Armory Food Court. 10am–5pm Sunday. $3 admission, $2 with nonperishable food donation.

☕ Running and chocolate go hand in hand at the Hot Chocolate Run.

Take on a 5K, 10K or 15K race and get greeted at the finish line with chocolate fondue and hot chocolate. Race begins at Seattle Center, with start times between 7am and 7:55am Sunday.

🍸 Seattle Cocktail Week kicks off this weekend with liquor-themed events and tastings at bars throughout the city. Check the schedule of events.