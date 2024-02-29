One of the vending machines that dispenses flu and COVID-19 tests in Pierce County. Photo: Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Health

Vending machines dispensing free COVID-19 and flu tests have started popping up around Washington state, with more to be installed in the coming weeks. Why it matters: Testing can help curb the spread of respiratory illness, which public health officials say is important after COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in January and flu-related emergency room visits continue to outpace last year's levels.

The latest: By early April, the state Department of Health expects to have 20 test-dispensing kiosks up and running throughout Washington, spokesperson John Doyle told Axios.

A machine isn't slated to come to King County at the moment, but local public health officials are exploring whether they can get one, Kate Cole, spokesperson for Public Health – Seattle & King County, told Axios.

State of play: Four vending machines are up and running right now — one in Grays Harbor County, one in Thurston County and two in Pierce County.

Sixteen more are approved for tribal governments and public health districts throughout the state, including in Whatcom, Snohomish, Skamania, Yakima, Asotin and Okanogan counties.

What they're saying: The vending machine program "ensures Washington communities with underserved populations have easy access to COVID-19 testing and essential health supplies, breaking down barriers to care," Kristina Allen, the state health department's community testing supervisor, said in a news release.

The fine print: The 24-hour-vending machines can hold up to 700 tests, and must be filled at least halfway with flu and COVID-19 tests provided by the state.