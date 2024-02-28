Syphilis cases are reaching new heights nationally and in the Seattle region, according to UW Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Why it matters: The CDC's Sexually Transmitted Infections Surveillance report for 2022, released in January, said syphilis and congenital syphilis have reached epidemic proportions.

More women are being diagnosed, and many are asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms of the disease, said Meena Ramchandani, an infectious diseases specialist at UW Medicine.

"What that means, potentially, is that there's a large reservoir of undiagnosed infections circulating in the community," Ramchandani said.

What they're saying: "King County, and much of the U.S., is confronting the largest syphilis epidemic in heterosexuals we've seen in a generation," Matthew Golden, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County's HIV/STI/HCV Program, told Axios this week.

By the numbers: In Seattle and King County, the overall number of cases in 2023 was down slightly from the high of 2022, but rates remained significantly higher than in 2021.

Among women, cases in King County continued to rise last year, with 437 cases reported in 2023, up from 367 in 2022.

Locally, the highest percentage of infections were reported in people between the ages of 35 and 44, per PHSKC statistics.

Threat level: Effects of congenital syphilis, in which a mother passes the infection to her unborn child, include brain and nerve damage, miscarriage and stillbirth.

The bottom line: Symptoms include sores, a reddish-brown spotted rash on hands, feet, chest or back, skin growths and vision and hearing changes.

Early-stage syphilis is typically cured easily with a single injection of penicillin, per the CDC.

What's next: PHSKC has formed a task force and launched a public information campaign urging testing for pregnant women and sexually active people age 45 and under who have not been tested since January 2021.