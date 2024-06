Astra, a Western red cedar in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood that members of Tree Action Seattle (gathered at right) had been trying to save. Photos: Courtesy of Tree Action Seattle

This time, tree activists were unable to save a giant Western red cedar in Seattle's Wedgwood neighborhood. State of play: By the time members of Tree Action Seattle gathered on Saturday, Astra — a tree on Northeast 88th Street — had already been damaged beyond repair by someone who cut through the bark in a ring around the tree, according to the Seattle Times.

The urban tree advocacy group was there to protest the planned removal of the 100-year-old tree for development, Sandy Shettler of Tree Action Seattle told Axios.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI), which oversees compliance with the city's tree protection policies, said the department is investigating the damage to Astra.

A civil penalty based on the tree's value and the cost of restoration is required when a tree is illegally removed or damaged to the point that it will not survive, SDCI spokesperson Bryan Stevens told Axios.

Stevens said the value of Astra is close to $75,000 and the city is seeking an "expeditious legal remedy for these illegal actions."

Catch up quick: Tree Action Seattle was instrumental in the successful effort last year to protect Luma, another Thuja plicata about four blocks away from Astra.