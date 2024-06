Data: Glassdoor; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Alice Feng/Axios Tech jobs continue to be the best-paying gigs in the Seattle area, according to the salary sharing website Glassdoor.



By the numbers: Seattle-area information technology workers raked in almost $125,000 on average last year, based on jobs posted on the website.

That's about $24,000 higher than the U.S. average for the industry.

The Seattle area's next highest-paying jobs were in aerospace and defense; telecommunications; pharma and biotech; energy; management and consulting; and media and communication.