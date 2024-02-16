Washington's Ruby Beach named one of world's 100 best beaches

Ruby Beach in Olympic National Park has been named one of the world's "most incredible" seaside spots.



Details: A new Lonely Planet book, "Best Beaches: 100 of the World's Most Incredible Beaches" lists Ruby Beach as one of its picks.

The spot on the Washington coast was one of a dozen U.S. beaches to make the list, along with Oregon's Cannon Beach; two beaches in Hawai'i; two in Florida; three in California; one in Nevada; one in Georgia; and one east of Washington, D.C.

What they're saying: Lonely Planet describes Ruby Beach as looking like a "giant emptied his pockets on the shores."

"Tree trunks are strewn like matchsticks. Sea stacks cluster like crumbled chocolates. And a colorful assortment of agates, garnets and sea glass add a touch of glitter to the captivating mess."

Plus: The beach is a "wonderland for children, with tide pools hiding anemones, sea urchins, purple starfish and skittering crabs."