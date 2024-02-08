9 Seattle coffee shops great for working remotely

URL on Broadway. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Anyone who works from home regularly knows that a change of scenery can be welcome (if only to nudge you to put on better pants and walk outside for a minute).

Here are a few of our favorite spots in Seattle to get work done that have a cooler vibe than your dining room table.

The back courtyard area at Armistice. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

It's good to have corners to escape to when you have a Zoom meeting or phone call to take, but don't want to annoy people.

Armistice is well positioned alongside a cozy courtyard (including seating near a fireplace) so you can slip away.

You can see Mount Rainier when it's nice out from the Flora Bakehouse rooftop. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The rooftop at this spot is a place for quiet reflection with a view of Mount Rainier on a clear day — and the pastries and food items are superb.

It's rarely too busy, and there's an indoor space upstairs where you can get some work done if you don't feel like sitting on the deck.

A spot to duck away at Cafe Allegro. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Cafe Allegro's many nooks and crannies make you feel like you can find privacy even when it's busy.

While there, you can absorb some of the intellectual curiosity and energy of the students and staff from nearby UW.

Typing away at URL on Broadway. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Need to crank? Here's your spot.

Somehow everyone at URL seems to be doing exactly what you're doing — busting out some project on deadline or juggling meetings — so you feel at home staring intently at your computer and ignoring everyone.

The sandwiches are pretty good, so if you're staying awhile, be sure to order one so you're not that jerk nursing one cup of drip coffee for four hours.

Inside, but feels like it's outside, on Sabine's deck. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

It's 2pm, you haven't eaten anything all day and you want a coffee but you also have a work meeting? Sabine's your place.

Their food menu is more expansive than most coffee spots, so it's easy to get brunch items or a mezze platter to keep you going.

The enclosed deck made mostly of windows is good if you need some sunlight, but don't want to actually sit outside.

The giant veggie burrito with avocado at Peloton Cafe. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Peloton is another spot with a robust food menu, so you can park yourself there and get a coffee and something to eat when you have to stay put for a bit.

The menu has a good variety of vegan and vegetarian options.

While it's also a bike shop, that's never kept me from being able to focus on my laptop.

Get your courtyard on at Empire Roasters and Records in Columbia City. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The back courtyard at Empire is like an escape — but a quiet one, where you can type out that email you really need to send.

It's only a few steps away from Olympia Coffee Company in Columbia City, but far less busy, so you can pull out your laptop alongside your cappuccino without accidentally elbowing someone.

Cafe Red's outdoor patio — just look at all those outlets! Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

An expansive outdoor patio with places to plug in your laptop? Sign me up.

Cafe Red, an all-vegan cafe in Othello, has one of the most inviting patios in the city, plus heaters you can operate yourself and outlets galore along a wall of barstools.

There's also indoor seating, but the outdoor deck's where it's at.

Of note: Closes at 2pm.

Caffe Vita at KEXP. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

The noise level is just right here — it's not quiet like a library, but the music also isn't blasting too loud to work. Plus, lots of seating and a laid-back vibe.

Did we miss your favorite spot? Email us at [email protected].