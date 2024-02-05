39 mins ago - Things to Do

8 Black History Month events to check out in Seattle

Seattle is recognizing Black History Month with a range of events throughout February, from exhibits to festivals to performances.

🖼️ Tour Seattle's Black history at the Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum, which will be set up at Columbia City Theater throughout February.

  • Exhibits will explore topics such as Seattle's Black Panther Party, Jimi Hendrix, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and the history of Black elected officials and firefighters in Seattle.
  • 4916 Rainier Avenue S. General admission $25, student admission $15.

📖 Learn about Malcolm X during a talk by Tamara Payne, who co-wrote a detailed biography of the civil rights figure, at Town Hall Seattle. Wednesday at 7:30pm. $5-$25.

🍸 Sample food and drinks from 20 Black-owned local establishments at Soul of Seattle, which will also feature music from Seattle's DJ Twilight. 5:15-10pm on Saturday. Tickets cost $125, with part of the proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

Expand your knowledge of Martin Luther King Jr. at "Advancing Racial Equity: Revisiting Dr. King's Lost Speech," a panel discussion at the Rainier Arts Center. $10. 7:30pm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

🔍 Delve into Black family history and genealogy with Doretha Williams and her team from the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

🎸 Honor legendary guitarist Bo Diddley and his deep influence on rock-and-roll through an exhibit and oral history at the Museum of Pop Culture. Tickets include access to other MoPOP exhibits and start around $25.

🎶 Hear local musicians while browsing the work of local Black vendors and artists at the BE Great celebration, which celebrates Black excellence. 4-7pm Friday, Feb. 16 and noon-3pm Saturday, Feb. 17 in Occidental Square.

🎭 Watch vignettes from the life of Malcolm X in Seattle Opera's "X: The LIfe & Times of Malcolm X." Six showings from Feb. 24 to March 9. Tickets start at $61. (Pro tip: You can get discounted multi-show ticket packages at the opera if you're under 40.)

