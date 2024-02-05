8 Black History Month events to check out in Seattle

Seattle is recognizing Black History Month with a range of events throughout February, from exhibits to festivals to performances.

🖼️ Tour Seattle's Black history at the Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum, which will be set up at Columbia City Theater throughout February.

Exhibits will explore topics such as Seattle's Black Panther Party, Jimi Hendrix, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and the history of Black elected officials and firefighters in Seattle.

4916 Rainier Avenue S. General admission $25, student admission $15.

📖 Learn about Malcolm X during a talk by Tamara Payne, who co-wrote a detailed biography of the civil rights figure, at Town Hall Seattle. Wednesday at 7:30pm. $5-$25.

🍸 Sample food and drinks from 20 Black-owned local establishments at Soul of Seattle, which will also feature music from Seattle's DJ Twilight. 5:15-10pm on Saturday. Tickets cost $125, with part of the proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

Expand your knowledge of Martin Luther King Jr. at "Advancing Racial Equity: Revisiting Dr. King's Lost Speech," a panel discussion at the Rainier Arts Center. $10. 7:30pm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

🔍 Delve into Black family history and genealogy with Doretha Williams and her team from the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Williams is delivering the Black History Month keynote speech at the Northwest African American Museum. 6-8pm Thursday, Feb. 15.

🎸 Honor legendary guitarist Bo Diddley and his deep influence on rock-and-roll through an exhibit and oral history at the Museum of Pop Culture. Tickets include access to other MoPOP exhibits and start around $25.

🎶 Hear local musicians while browsing the work of local Black vendors and artists at the BE Great celebration, which celebrates Black excellence. 4-7pm Friday, Feb. 16 and noon-3pm Saturday, Feb. 17 in Occidental Square.

🎭 Watch vignettes from the life of Malcolm X in Seattle Opera's "X: The LIfe & Times of Malcolm X." Six showings from Feb. 24 to March 9. Tickets start at $61. (Pro tip: You can get discounted multi-show ticket packages at the opera if you're under 40.)