Seattle has multiple Lunar New Year celebrations to check out this weekend, plus art shows, concerts, and a Lord of The Rings movie marathon.

🐉 Ring in the Year of the Dragon with drop-in art activities, storytelling and dance and musical performances at the Seattle Asian Art Museum's Lunar New Year Family Festival, which runs from 10:30am to 2pm Saturday Free for kids 14 and under; adults cost $14.99.

🌙 Celebrate Tết, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, with Seattle Center's "Tết in Seattle" event on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival will feature musical performances, a lion dance, an ao dai fashion show, and traditional Vietnamese food.

🌕 Or, kick off the Lunar New Year with Wing Luke Museum's Lunar New Year Fair on Saturday, offering calligraphy lessons, dragon-themed arts and crafts, and a scavenger hunt. A lion dance will be held at 10am before the museum opens at 11.

Kids ages 5-12 cost $5; adult admission is $17 for non-members.

🍩 Eat some fried dough to celebrate Mighty-O Donut's 21st birthday; the local doughnut chain is celebrating at its Green Lake location Friday where it will serve free doughnuts, blast tunes from 2003 and hand out gift cards.

2110 N 55th Street. Hours: 6am to 5pm.

🌋 Nerd out with a "Lord of the Rings" movie marathon at SIFF Cinema Downtown (the former Cinerama).

The films' extended versions will be screened Saturday, starting with "The Fellowship of the Ring" at 9am; "The Two Towers" at 2:30pm; and concluding with "The Return of the King" at 8pm.

On Sunday, the theater will show "The Hobbit" trilogy.

🖼️ Explore a new art show at the Wa Na Wari gallery in the Central District highlighting work from artists Marin Burnett, Brandon Donahue-Shipp, DK and Christopher Iduma.

A complimentary opening reception from 6-8pm Saturday will include refreshments and live music.

🎶 Take in music inspired by books that are being banned around the country with "Banned and Beloved: Creating new Music from Banned Books," a concert performed by the Seattle Women's Chorus.