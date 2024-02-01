Share on email (opens in new window)

The Normie MacDonald from Stevie's Famous in Beacon Hill. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I am so grateful that Stevie's Famous pizza has come to Seattle.

What's happening: The Burien-based pizza joint recently opened up a Beacon Hill location, which operates out of the back of the Clock-Out Lounge (a bar and music venue well worth visiting in its own right).

Zoom in: The giant slice I got of the Normie MacDonald pie — which features tomato sauce, mozzarella, coppa, burrata, grana cheese and hot honey — rocked my world.

The crust from Stevie's is at once elastic and crispy — the perfect thickness to hold serious toppings without creating too overwhelming of a bite.

I also enjoyed the sausage pizza, which comes with pickled peppers and caramelized onions on a white base.

Of note: It's nice to have the choice of getting a slice or a whole pie, something not all pizzerias offer.

Pro tip: Kids can go inside the Clock-Out Lounge to get pizza until 8pm. After that, it's 21+.

Address: 4864 Beacon Ave. South (inside the Clock-Out Lounge)

Hours: 4–10pm Sunday through Thursday; 4–11pm Friday and Saturday