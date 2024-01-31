Seattle bans batteries in the trash, citing fire risk
Seattle residents are now banned from putting batteries of all kinds in the garbage.
Why it matters: Batteries can leak harmful chemicals or catch fire, posing a risk to sanitation workers and the environment, city officials said.
What's happening: The new rule banning batteries in Seattle trash bins applies to small alkaline batteries — such as the kind used in most toys — as well as to lithium-ion batteries that power devices like cellphones.
- TVs, computers and monitors are also banned from the garbage under the rules, which took effect Jan. 1, Seattle Public Utilities said in a news release.
By the numbers: The Seattle Fire Department said it has responded to 79 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in the past two years.
- Many of those fires involved e-scooters, e-bikes and portable electronics, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a written statement.
What they're saying: You won't get fined if you mess up and throw a battery or computer monitor in your trash.
- But workers will put a tag on your dumpster or trash cart asking you to remove those items if they see them, utility spokesperson Sabrina Register told Axios.
- If you do it repeatedly, "SPU will reach out with a phone call, letter or both to educate." Register told Axios.
Be smart: You can drop off batteries for free at Seattle Public Utilities' north or south transfer stations; one of its two hazardous waste facilities; or at certain retail locations.
- SPU customers can also request a special item pickup at their homes for $5.
- For electronics such as TVs and monitors, free drop-off is available at the North Transfer Station or at E-Cycle locations, or by special pickup for $20 or $30.
Plus: If you're unsure where something goes, you can use this online tool.
