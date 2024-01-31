Seattle residents are now banned from putting batteries of all kinds in the garbage.

Why it matters: Batteries can leak harmful chemicals or catch fire, posing a risk to sanitation workers and the environment, city officials said.

What's happening: The new rule banning batteries in Seattle trash bins applies to small alkaline batteries — such as the kind used in most toys — as well as to lithium-ion batteries that power devices like cellphones.

TVs, computers and monitors are also banned from the garbage under the rules, which took effect Jan. 1, Seattle Public Utilities said in a news release.

By the numbers: The Seattle Fire Department said it has responded to 79 fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in the past two years.

Many of those fires involved e-scooters, e-bikes and portable electronics, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said in a written statement.

What they're saying: You won't get fined if you mess up and throw a battery or computer monitor in your trash.

But workers will put a tag on your dumpster or trash cart asking you to remove those items if they see them, utility spokesperson Sabrina Register told Axios.

If you do it repeatedly, "SPU will reach out with a phone call, letter or both to educate." Register told Axios.

Be smart: You can drop off batteries for free at Seattle Public Utilities' north or south transfer stations; one of its two hazardous waste facilities; or at certain retail locations.

SPU customers can also request a special item pickup at their homes for $5.

For electronics such as TVs and monitors, free drop-off is available at the North Transfer Station or at E-Cycle locations, or by special pickup for $20 or $30.

Plus: If you're unsure where something goes, you can use this online tool.