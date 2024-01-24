Seattle City Council appoints Tanya Woo to fill vacancy

Tanya Woo, an advocate for the Chinatown-International District who narrowly lost a Seattle City Council race last fall, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the council.



Background: The at-large council seat, representing all of Seattle, was left vacant after former Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda resigned earlier this year to join the King County Council.

Details: At Tuesday's meeting, the Seattle City Council chose Woo from eight finalists, which they had previously narrowed down from a pool of 72 qualified applicants.

Woo received five votes among the eight sitting city council members.

After being appointed, Woo was sworn in immediately.

What they're saying: Woo publicly said after the vote that she wants to build more collaboration and communication on the council.

Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson said her priority in picking a new councilmember was finding someone who "knows the issues" and is well versed in the topics the council is working on.

Nelson added that the appointment was temporary, and voters could weigh in on a longer-term replacement for Mosqueda in November.

Of note: Woo ran against Councilmember Tammy Morales in District 2 last November, losing by less than two percentage points.

Background: Woo has volunteered with the Chinatown-International District Community Watch, which conducts night walks and outreach in the neighborhood.

She also led protests in 2022 against a county proposal to significantly expand an existing homeless shelter in SoDo, close to the Chinatown-International District.

What's next: A November special election will decide who will serve the remainder of Mosqueda's unexpired term, which runs through 2025.