Seattle City Council appoints Tanya Woo to fill vacancy

headshot
A photo of Tanya Woo in a yellow coat in front of the Seattle skyline is mounted on a background.

Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Woo's November campaign for Seattle City Council

Tanya Woo, an advocate for the Chinatown-International District who narrowly lost a Seattle City Council race last fall, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the council.

Background: The at-large council seat, representing all of Seattle, was left vacant after former Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda resigned earlier this year to join the King County Council.

Details: At Tuesday's meeting, the Seattle City Council chose Woo from eight finalists, which they had previously narrowed down from a pool of 72 qualified applicants.

  • Woo received five votes among the eight sitting city council members.
  • After being appointed, Woo was sworn in immediately.

What they're saying: Woo publicly said after the vote that she wants to build more collaboration and communication on the council.

  • Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson said her priority in picking a new councilmember was finding someone who "knows the issues" and is well versed in the topics the council is working on.
  • Nelson added that the appointment was temporary, and voters could weigh in on a longer-term replacement for Mosqueda in November.

Of note: Woo ran against Councilmember Tammy Morales in District 2 last November, losing by less than two percentage points.

Background: Woo has volunteered with the Chinatown-International District Community Watch, which conducts night walks and outreach in the neighborhood.

  • She also led protests in 2022 against a county proposal to significantly expand an existing homeless shelter in SoDo, close to the Chinatown-International District.

What's next: A November special election will decide who will serve the remainder of Mosqueda's unexpired term, which runs through 2025.

