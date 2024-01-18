Seattle weekend events: Snowy disco, waterfront firepit and more
A few ideas for how you could spend your Seattle weekend:
🪩 Party in the snow at Crystal Mountain Resort's Snow Glo Disco, where you're encouraged to dance outside wearing your best LED or light-up accessories. 5-8pm Saturday at the resort.
✒️ Watch five animators face off in an improvised drawing contest at Scribble After Dark. 8pm Friday at the Moore Theatre. Doors open at 7pm.
🛍️ Browse items from dozens of local vendors while sampling beer gardens and food trucks at the Columbia City Night Market. 6-10pm Saturday.
- 37th Avenue South, between South Hudson and South Edmonds streets.
🎭 Check out standup comedy from former Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat, known for impersonating Joe Biden and others during his six years on the show.
- Showtimes at 7:15pm and 9:45pm both Friday and Saturday at Laughs Comedy Club in the U District. Tickets here.
🎶 Go back in time with a three-hour tribute to the music of Pink Floyd and Heart. 1-4pm Sunday at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard.
🔥 Admire Seattle's waterfront sunset while warming yourself by a 10-foot-wide fire pit. 3-6pm Sunday at Pier 62, weather permitting.
