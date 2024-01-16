Woodland Park Zoo wants help naming this adorable fluffy female flamingo chick, which was among a batch of eggs that hatched last year.

How it works: Vote online from among four selections chosen by the zoo's flamingo keepers to represent the national parks of Patagonia, where Chilean flamingos live:

Torres

Lauca

Patagonia

Magdalena

Of note: Voting will run through noon Thursday.

Catch up quick: The zoo currently has 42 Chilean flamingos, including the chicks, which hatched from eggs donated by Zoo Atlanta because the existing flock in Seattle is aging and no longer breeding, according to Woodland Park Zoo.

The intrigue: When first hatched, Chilean flamingo chicks are whitish-gray. At about one year, pink feathering may be found mixed with the birds' gray-brown contour feathers. By the time they're 2 to 3 years old, they will usually have a fully pink coat.

The change in color comes from the carotenoid pigments they consume as part of their diet.

1 fun thing: As part of the flamingos' wellness program, the keepers take the chicks on daily walks throughout the zoo to stretch and strengthen their legs.