Mass shootings rose in Washington in 2023

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals
Washington had 15 mass shootings last year, the highest number in at least a decade.

By the numbers: Mass shootings in Washington killed 21 people and injured 53 others in 2023.

  • That's up from 2022, when 12 mass shootings in the state killed six and injured 51.
  • It's also higher than in 2021, when eight shootings statewide killed 15 and injured 20.

Of note: The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as incidents when at least four people besides the shooter are hurt or killed by gunfire.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was 2021, when there were 689, the group says.

What we're watching: Washington banned sales of assault weapons last April in an effort to prevent mass shootings.

