Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

Washington had 15 mass shootings last year, the highest number in at least a decade.

That's according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide.

By the numbers: Mass shootings in Washington killed 21 people and injured 53 others in 2023.

That's up from 2022, when 12 mass shootings in the state killed six and injured 51.

It's also higher than in 2021, when eight shootings statewide killed 15 and injured 20.

Of note: The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as incidents when at least four people besides the shooter are hurt or killed by gunfire.

Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was 2021, when there were 689, the group says.

What we're watching: Washington banned sales of assault weapons last April in an effort to prevent mass shootings.