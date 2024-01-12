30 mins ago - News
Mass shootings rose in Washington in 2023
Washington had 15 mass shootings last year, the highest number in at least a decade.
- That's according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide.
By the numbers: Mass shootings in Washington killed 21 people and injured 53 others in 2023.
- That's up from 2022, when 12 mass shootings in the state killed six and injured 51.
- It's also higher than in 2021, when eight shootings statewide killed 15 and injured 20.
Of note: The Gun Violence Archive defines mass shootings as incidents when at least four people besides the shooter are hurt or killed by gunfire.
Zoom out: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was 2021, when there were 689, the group says.
What we're watching: Washington banned sales of assault weapons last April in an effort to prevent mass shootings.
