Here are a few ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in the Seattle area.

Honor King's life and legacy at the Northwest African American Museum's MLK Day event, which will feature family activities, movies, music and motivational speakers from 10 am to 5pm Monday.

The museum will also debut a new exhibit called "Interrupting Privilege" during the celebration.

🎵 Take in the music of Billie Holiday at the Royal Room, in a tribute concert held in honor of MLK Day. Concert starts at 7:30pm Monday; entry is by donation.

The Seattle MLK Coalition will hold its annual march at 12:30pm Monday, starting at Garfield High School in the Central District. An indoor rally will be held at the high school at 11am before the march.

🏞️ State and national parks have free admission on Monday for the holiday.

🌱 Make the holiday a day of service by taking part in volunteer opportunities around the area, such as this habitat restoration at Magnuson Park (10am to 2pm Monday).