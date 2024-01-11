1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate MLK Day in Seattle, including march details

Photo illustration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before a crowd of 25,000 in Selma, and leading marchers as they begin the march from Selma to Montgomery

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

Here are a few ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in the Seattle area.

Honor King's life and legacy at the Northwest African American Museum's MLK Day event, which will feature family activities, movies, music and motivational speakers from 10 am to 5pm Monday.

🎵 Take in the music of Billie Holiday at the Royal Room, in a tribute concert held in honor of MLK Day. Concert starts at 7:30pm Monday; entry is by donation.

The Seattle MLK Coalition will hold its annual march at 12:30pm Monday, starting at Garfield High School in the Central District. An indoor rally will be held at the high school at 11am before the march.

🏞️ State and national parks have free admission on Monday for the holiday.

🌱 Make the holiday a day of service by taking part in volunteer opportunities around the area, such as this habitat restoration at Magnuson Park (10am to 2pm Monday).

