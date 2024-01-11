Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Washington had the sixth-highest rate of homelessness among U.S. states last year, per a recently released federal report, and homelessness here rose faster than the national rate in recent years.

Why it matters: Freezing temperatures are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest this week, leaving the estimated 28,036 Washington residents experiencing homelessness — about half of whom live outside — especially vulnerable.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said getting more people indoors needs to be a focus of this year's state legislative session, which began Monday.

By the numbers: Last year, Washington had an estimated 36 people experiencing homelessness per 10,000 residents, per the annual report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

That's 27% higher than the state's homelessness rate in 2019, which was 28.3 per 10,000 residents.

Nationwide, the overall rate of homelessness rose by about 18% during the same period, from 17 per 10,000 residents to 20.

Of note: About half of Washington's homeless population lives in the Seattle-King County area, which had roughly 14,000 people experiencing homelessness last year, per the report.

Between the lines: HUD's annual report attempts to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night — in this case, in late January 2023.

That can offer a snapshot useful to policymakers, advocates, researchers and others.

Yes, but: Some advocates believe point-in-time counts can be misleading and may drastically underestimate the true number of unhoused people, as Axios Portland has reported.

The big picture: Nationwide, the reported number of people experiencing homelessness reached a record high in 2023, Axios' April Rubin reports, at about 653,100 people.

The federal report points out that many pandemic-era social safety net programs — such as income protections and eviction moratoriums — expired throughout the year.

Of note: Washington's 2023 homelessness rate was lower than New York's (52.4 per 10,000); Vermont's (50.9 per 10,000); Oregon's (47.5 per 10,000); California's (46.5 per 10,000); and Hawaii's (43.2 per 10,000).

Washington, D.C., had 73 people experiencing homelessness per 10,000 residents last year, more than double the rate in Washington state.

What we're watching: Local officials are conducting a new point-in-time count later this month, which will offer more insight about homelessness here.