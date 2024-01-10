Jan 10, 2024 - Food and Drink

Try Pasta Casalinga for a new lunchtime obsession

The inside of a cozy restaurant in Seattle.

Pasta Casalinga at Pike Place Market has casual seating. You can usually find a spot quickly. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I have been longing for a good pasta lunch spot in Seattle since Il Corvo closed early in the pandemic. (R.I.P.)

Why it's awesome: Unlike Il Corvo, which was only open for weekday lunches and had long lines, Pasta Casalinga is also open weekends.

  • And I've never had to wait more than a few minutes for a table, if at all.

Zoom in: The menu changes regularly. During one recent visit, I had ricciutelli (a curved, ribbon-shaped pasta) dressed with mussels and 'nduja (a spicy Calabrian salami).

  • My husband and I also shared a plate of gnocchetti sardi (shell-shaped ridged pasta) with lamb ragu and pecorino, plus a house lasagna that featured peas, sausage and house-made béchamel sauce.

Of note: If you think Italian food is a bland world of carbs and mozzarella, try 'nduja — spiced with Calabrian chilis — and you may change your mind.

A plate of pasta.
Ricciutelli with with mussels and 'nduja at Pasta Casalinga. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Plus: Most days I have gone to Pasta Casalinga, I have seen owner Michela Tartaglia hard at work — sometimes breaking down boxes, sometimes overseeing the kitchen.

  • Tartaglia grew up in Torino in north Italy, but spent summers on her family's farm near Naples. You can taste her knowledge and appreciation of both northern and southern Italian ingredients in her food.

The bottom line: I'm taking everyone I know here from now on, and trying to find an excuse to eat here myself at least once a week.

Details: 93 Pike Street #201 (go south past the fish tossers). 11am–4:45pm daily.

A plate of pasta with red sauce and a second plate of curvy pasta with a creamy sauce and radicchio on top.
Pasta al pomodoro (left) and gemelli con radicchio, noci (walnuts) and gorgonzola dolce at Pasta Casalinga. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
