Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do

Seattle weekend events: Short films, comedy and board games

Here are a few fun ideas to occupy yourself this weekend.

📽️ Catch seven short films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, compiled into a 90-minute showing at the Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Ave.) 7pm Friday, 4pm and 7pm Saturday and Sunday.

  • $14 general admission; $10 for kids and seniors; $7 for members. More showings available through Jan. 27.

🍟 Chow down on vegan comfort food like crispy chik'n sandwiches and loaded fries at the Plant-Based Junk Food Pop-Up at Lucky Envelope Brewing. 1–5pm Saturday.

♟️ Play your favorite board games, role-playing games and more at OrcaCon, a three-day tabletop games convention. Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Bellevue.

  • Online registration has ended, but you can register for a three-day pass or single-day pass on site.

😆 Make time to laugh at the Wet City Comedy Fest, headlined by comedians Patti Harrison, Joel Kim Booster, Pat Regan and Grace Kuhlenschmidt. Runs Friday through Sunday at The Crocodile.

👠 Celebrate David Bowie's birthday with DJ sets honoring the late artist at Clock-Out Lounge on Beacon Hill. Tickets are $20 and the event is 21+. 9pm Saturday; doors open at 8:30pm.

🎶 Party at MoPOP to say goodbye to its "Contact High" exhibit, which for the past two years has celebrated the history of hip-hop through photos.

  • The farewell celebration will feature dancing, food and drink, book signings and guest artists from the early days of hip-hop. 7–11pm Friday. Tickets are $25–$32.

🍸 If you're giving up alcohol for Dry January, stop by for some nonalcoholic coffee cocktails at Olympia Coffee's Columbia City location. They'll also have nonalcoholic spirits for purchase. 10am–3pm Saturday.

🥧 Celebrate the Epiphany with traditional galettes provided by La Parisienne bakery at La Galette des Rois 2024.

  • The event, which will also include a French cider tasting, will be held upstairs at the Belltown bakery. General tickets are $20 ($5 for kids). 3–5pm Saturday.
