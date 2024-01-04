Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are a few fun ideas to occupy yourself this weekend. 📽️ Catch seven short films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, compiled into a 90-minute showing at the Northwest Film Forum (1515 12th Ave.) 7pm Friday, 4pm and 7pm Saturday and Sunday.

$14 general admission; $10 for kids and seniors; $7 for members. More showings available through Jan. 27.

🍟 Chow down on vegan comfort food like crispy chik'n sandwiches and loaded fries at the Plant-Based Junk Food Pop-Up at Lucky Envelope Brewing. 1–5pm Saturday.

♟️ Play your favorite board games, role-playing games and more at OrcaCon, a three-day tabletop games convention. Friday through Sunday at the Hilton Bellevue.

Online registration has ended, but you can register for a three-day pass or single-day pass on site.

😆 Make time to laugh at the Wet City Comedy Fest, headlined by comedians Patti Harrison, Joel Kim Booster, Pat Regan and Grace Kuhlenschmidt. Runs Friday through Sunday at The Crocodile.

Three-day pass for $175, or single-day tickets available Friday and Sunday for $53.50. Saturday single-session passes are already sold out.

👠 Celebrate David Bowie's birthday with DJ sets honoring the late artist at Clock-Out Lounge on Beacon Hill. Tickets are $20 and the event is 21+. 9pm Saturday; doors open at 8:30pm.



🎶 Party at MoPOP to say goodbye to its "Contact High" exhibit, which for the past two years has celebrated the history of hip-hop through photos.

The farewell celebration will feature dancing, food and drink, book signings and guest artists from the early days of hip-hop. 7–11pm Friday. Tickets are $25–$32.

🍸 If you're giving up alcohol for Dry January, stop by for some nonalcoholic coffee cocktails at Olympia Coffee's Columbia City location. They'll also have nonalcoholic spirits for purchase. 10am–3pm Saturday.

🥧 Celebrate the Epiphany with traditional galettes provided by La Parisienne bakery at La Galette des Rois 2024.