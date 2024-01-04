How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Seattle
I don't know about you, but my Christmas tree is starting to get a little crispy around the edges right about now.
What's happening: Seattle residents can compost their trees for free through Jan. 31.
- Just place your undecorated tree out with your yard waste on your regular collection day and it will be picked up.
Yes, but: To do this, you have to cut your tree into segments no taller than 4 feet. The trunk cannot be wider than 4 inches in diameter.
Of note: If you don't have the tools to cut your tree down to size, you can also haul it to a transfer station and drop it off for free through Jan. 31 (although tree trunks still can't be wider than 4 inches).
Zoom out: If you live in a part of King County outside Seattle, tree recycling policies vary; check this list for more information.
