How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Seattle

I don't know about you, but my Christmas tree is starting to get a little crispy around the edges right about now.

What's happening: Seattle residents can compost their trees for free through Jan. 31.

Just place your undecorated tree out with your yard waste on your regular collection day and it will be picked up.

Yes, but: To do this, you have to cut your tree into segments no taller than 4 feet. The trunk cannot be wider than 4 inches in diameter.

Of note: If you don't have the tools to cut your tree down to size, you can also haul it to a transfer station and drop it off for free through Jan. 31 (although tree trunks still can't be wider than 4 inches).

Zoom out: If you live in a part of King County outside Seattle, tree recycling policies vary; check this list for more information.