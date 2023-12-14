While the seasons and our genetic dispositions play a role in our ability to feel happiness, our daily actions and choices also have a significant effect, experts say.

Why it matters: People often don't realize what makes them happy, confusing short-term gratification with a sustained sense of peace and well-being, said Milla Titova, a professor of psychology who directs the Happiness and Well-Being Lab at the University of Washington.

And we aren't always very good at knowing what to do to feel better, Yale psychologist Laurie Santos told Axios' "1 big thing" podcast.

How it works: Luckily, some of the most impactful actions we can take to cut through the noise and find more joy are simple and cost nothing, said Titova.

Whether it's chatting with a cashier, greeting a passerby or reaching out to friends, family and co-workers, connection with others brings smiles to your day and theirs, she said.

Practice gratitude. Consider a few things, large or small, that you're grateful for each day.

Get some exercise or just get outside.

Just for fun: Try wandering with no particular destination instead of walking straight from point A to point B, writes Axios' Carly Mallenbaum.

Strolling and observing with an open mind and heart is good for your well-being, she wrote.

"Today, everything we use centers around efficiency and productivity, and [it can reduce us] to being machines," Scott Shigeoka, a speaker and author who researches curiosity, told Axios.

Plus: Curiosity is linked to more happiness, less anxiety and stronger relationships while being outside and allowing yourself to feel awe can calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety and make you feel joined to a greater purpose.