Dec 11, 2023 - Food and Drink

Slice Box Pizza serves satisfying East Coast-style pies

headshot

Cheese and pepperoni slices from Slice Box. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I've been on a pizza-eating mission for a while now. And one of my favorite discoveries so far is Slice Box, which has locations in SoDo and Magnolia.

The verdict: This is the pizza of my lunchtime dreams: Crust that's flavorful and not too thin or thick, with tomato sauce that has the right amount of zing.

  • It's not so overloaded with cheese and toppings that you can't get back to work afterward, even if (like me) you eat two slices at once.
  • I got a slice of cheese and a slice of pepperoni and both were standouts.

Yes, but: The SoDo location I visited has limited operating hours — only 11am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.

  • The Magnolia location is open noon to 8pm Wednesday through Saturday.

The bottom line: If you're looking for East Coast-style slices, give Slice Box a try.

Address: 1727 First Ave. S in SoDo; 3213 W. McGraw St. in Magnolia

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more