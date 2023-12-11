Dec 11, 2023 - Food and Drink
Slice Box Pizza serves satisfying East Coast-style pies
I've been on a pizza-eating mission for a while now. And one of my favorite discoveries so far is Slice Box, which has locations in SoDo and Magnolia.
The verdict: This is the pizza of my lunchtime dreams: Crust that's flavorful and not too thin or thick, with tomato sauce that has the right amount of zing.
- It's not so overloaded with cheese and toppings that you can't get back to work afterward, even if (like me) you eat two slices at once.
- I got a slice of cheese and a slice of pepperoni and both were standouts.
Yes, but: The SoDo location I visited has limited operating hours — only 11am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.
- The Magnolia location is open noon to 8pm Wednesday through Saturday.
The bottom line: If you're looking for East Coast-style slices, give Slice Box a try.
Address: 1727 First Ave. S in SoDo; 3213 W. McGraw St. in Magnolia
