I've been on a pizza-eating mission for a while now. And one of my favorite discoveries so far is Slice Box, which has locations in SoDo and Magnolia.

The verdict: This is the pizza of my lunchtime dreams: Crust that's flavorful and not too thin or thick, with tomato sauce that has the right amount of zing.

It's not so overloaded with cheese and toppings that you can't get back to work afterward, even if (like me) you eat two slices at once.

I got a slice of cheese and a slice of pepperoni and both were standouts.

Yes, but: The SoDo location I visited has limited operating hours — only 11am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.

The Magnolia location is open noon to 8pm Wednesday through Saturday.

The bottom line: If you're looking for East Coast-style slices, give Slice Box a try.

Address: 1727 First Ave. S in SoDo; 3213 W. McGraw St. in Magnolia