Dec 6, 2023 - Food and Drink

Warm up at Reckless Noodle House in Seattle's Central District

headshot
A bowl of noodles in broth, topped with beef and red peppers.

The mala braised beef cheek noodle at Reckless Noodle House. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

It's the perfect time of year for a comforting bowl of noodles — and I know where I'm heading first.

Details: I can't quite get enough of the steaming bowls of deliciousness at Reckless Noodle House in the Central District.

  • My favorites are the mala braised beef cheek noodle and the tamarind seafood udon, although they have plenty of other great options on the menu.

Of note: Reckless has been closed for a few weeks for renovations, but reopens Thursday, Dec. 7.

Address: 2519 S. Jackson St.

Plus: Got another favorite noodle or soup restaurant? Send suggestions to [email protected].

  • We may do a larger roundup of soup and noodle spots in the coming weeks, when things feel really dark and cold.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more