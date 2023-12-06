Dec 6, 2023 - Food and Drink
Warm up at Reckless Noodle House in Seattle's Central District
It's the perfect time of year for a comforting bowl of noodles — and I know where I'm heading first.
Details: I can't quite get enough of the steaming bowls of deliciousness at Reckless Noodle House in the Central District.
- My favorites are the mala braised beef cheek noodle and the tamarind seafood udon, although they have plenty of other great options on the menu.
Of note: Reckless has been closed for a few weeks for renovations, but reopens Thursday, Dec. 7.
Address: 2519 S. Jackson St.
Plus: Got another favorite noodle or soup restaurant? Send suggestions to [email protected].
- We may do a larger roundup of soup and noodle spots in the coming weeks, when things feel really dark and cold.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.