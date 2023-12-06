Warm up at Reckless Noodle House in Seattle's Central District

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's the perfect time of year for a comforting bowl of noodles — and I know where I'm heading first. Details: I can't quite get enough of the steaming bowls of deliciousness at Reckless Noodle House in the Central District.

My favorites are the mala braised beef cheek noodle and the tamarind seafood udon, although they have plenty of other great options on the menu.

Of note: Reckless has been closed for a few weeks for renovations, but reopens Thursday, Dec. 7.

Address: 2519 S. Jackson St.

Plus: Got another favorite noodle or soup restaurant? Send suggestions to [email protected].