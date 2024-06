The Pac-12 logo on the field at Washington State University. Photo: Robert Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A superior court judge has ruled that Washington State University and Oregon State University should have sole legal control over the Pac–12 conference, as they are the only schools that plan to remain in the league beyond this season. Details: Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey's decision on Tuesday to grant a preliminary injunction makes OSU and WSU the sole voting members of the Pac-12's governing board, ESPN reports.

Yes, but: The 10 departing schools — which include the University of Washington and the University of Oregon — plan to fight the ruling, per ESPN.

The judge stayed his ruling until Monday to allow time for those schools to appeal.

Why it matters: At stake is more than $400 million in league assets, and who should control how they're distributed.

What they're saying: WSU and OSU have argued they should have sole control, expressing concern that the departing schools will dissolve the conference and distribute the revenue among themselves, Yahoo Sports reports.

The other 10 schools, meanwhile, have voiced fears that OSU and WSU will keep the money for themselves if they're granted full control of the board, according to Yahoo.

What we're watching: Whether the Washington State Supreme Court takes the case or declines to hear the departing schools' appeal.