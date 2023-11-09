Share on email (opens in new window)

Four county elections offices in Washington state, including in King County, were evacuated Wednesday after workers received envelopes containing "unknown powdery substances," according to the Secretary of State's office.

In each case, the substances were discovered as workers were busy counting ballots from Tuesday's election.

Zoom in: In King County, a staff member in the mailroom of the county elections office in Renton opened an envelope and discovered white powder, spokesperson Halei Watkins told Axios.

Preliminary testing showed a presence of fentanyl, Watkins said. But it wasn't immediately clear if the envelope carried a trace of the drug "or something more concentrated," she said.

Election workers left the building for about three hours while the incident was investigated, returning at about 1:45pm yesterday, Watkins said.

No workers reported becoming ill, she added.

Meanwhile, in Spokane, the white powdery substance discovered by election workers also tested positive for fentanyl, KXLY reported.

At the Pierce County elections office in Tacoma, it appears the substance was baking powder, according to police cited in a KING 5 report.

Workers at the elections office in Skagit County also were evacuated after finding an unknown powder, the Secretary of State's office said.

What they're saying: "These incidents are acts of terrorism to threaten our elections," Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a news release.

What we're watching: Whether authorities determine the incidents are connected and who might be behind them.