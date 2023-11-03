Share on email (opens in new window)

Here are a few fun events to check out this weekend in Seattle.

🎶 Enjoy live music, children's activities and a pop-up mercado at El Centro de la Raza's Día de los Muertos celebration.

There will also be food and an ofrenda exhibit. 11am-6pm Saturday at El Centro de la Raza's Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival Street.

🪩 Soak up the glow of the Neon Night Market, which will light up Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park from 4-10pm Saturday.

Visitors can browse vintage clothing booths, sip cocktails and join a '90s themed dance party, all illuminated by neon and phosphorescent lights.

🌳 Give back by planting native trees, shrubs and groundcovers as part of Green Seattle Day.

Planting parties are taking place at more than a dozen Seattle parks on Saturday; check the specific schedules and locations online.

🎵 Celebrate Diwali with musical performances, a kid's story hour, a scavenger hunt, a dance workshop, a Henna tattoo session and chai at the Diwali Family Festival.

10am-2pm Saturday at the Seattle Art Museum.

😆 Get your comedy fix with The Fruit Salad Show, a 60-75 minute sketch and variety show that celebrates queer artists of all ages.