Weekend events to check out in Seattle, Nov. 4-6
Here are a few fun events to check out this weekend in Seattle.
🎶 Enjoy live music, children's activities and a pop-up mercado at El Centro de la Raza's Día de los Muertos celebration.
- There will also be food and an ofrenda exhibit. 11am-6pm Saturday at El Centro de la Raza's Centilia Cultural Center, 1660 S. Roberto Maestas Festival Street.
🪩 Soak up the glow of the Neon Night Market, which will light up Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park from 4-10pm Saturday.
- Visitors can browse vintage clothing booths, sip cocktails and join a '90s themed dance party, all illuminated by neon and phosphorescent lights.
🌳 Give back by planting native trees, shrubs and groundcovers as part of Green Seattle Day.
- Planting parties are taking place at more than a dozen Seattle parks on Saturday; check the specific schedules and locations online.
🎵 Celebrate Diwali with musical performances, a kid's story hour, a scavenger hunt, a dance workshop, a Henna tattoo session and chai at the Diwali Family Festival.
- 10am-2pm Saturday at the Seattle Art Museum.
😆 Get your comedy fix with The Fruit Salad Show, a 60-75 minute sketch and variety show that celebrates queer artists of all ages.
- 1pm Sunday at The Seattle Public Library's Central Branch auditorium.
