Data: Zillow; Note: Calculations assume typical increases in home values, 3% closing costs paid at purchase and 1% home maintenance fees, 6% closing costs and 6% agent fees paid at sale; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Get comfy, Seattle-area homeowners. It can take nearly 11 years to break even on your purchase, per Zillow data exclusively shared with Axios.

Why it matters: That's how long you have to stay in your house before you can sell and make a profit.

Context: Historically, experts have said you need to stay in your home at least five years to break even.

But with mortgage rates inching toward 8%, new homeowners will need to stay put longer to avoid going underwater.

Between the lines: Zillow used typical price increases for each market to forecast the value of a median home and compare it to equity based on down payments of 3% to 20%.

For people in the Seattle metro area who put down only 3%, the time needed to break even is estimated at 10.8 years.

The bright side: Seattle-area homebuyers who put down 20% can recoup their costs in 8.8 years, 2.5 years faster than the national estimate.