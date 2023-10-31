2 hours ago - Holidays

Readers' best dog Halloween costume pics

Luke (at left as a hamburger) and Eleanor (at right as a hot dog). Photo: Courtesy of Jenna Chavez

There's nothing better than pictures of cute dogs (and other animals) in costumes to help smooth the "ruff" edges off life.

  • So here are some photos of adorable local dogs dressed for Halloween sent in by Axios Seattle readers.

First, Dragon Lass, a yellow Lab, is seen in her devilish garb.

A dog in devil horns for Halloween.
Doesn't look so evil to us. Photo: Courtesy of Nancy Howard

Here's Harley dressed as a jack-o'-lantern.

Dog dressed as a jack-o-lantern for Halloween.
Harley is grinning, and so is that pumpkin costume. Photo: Courtesy of Greta P.

Jerry is dressed (we think) as the most stylish grandmother we remember from our childhood. Purse, glasses and all.

A black dog with curly hair and soft wears wears a frilly dress, pink glasses, gray wig and holds a purse.
Jerry rocks those glasses. Photo: Courtesy of Mary Morel

By day, this next superhero goes by Baker, but his vigilante alias is Batdog.

A dog with black and whitish gray fur and pointy ears is shown from behind, wearing a Batman cape.
Batdog, a 4-year-old husky also known as Baker, is on the beat. Photo: Courtesy of Yan Gao and Mike Bowie

And last, but definitely not least: Meet Zuko, who is dressed up as a taco for his favorite holiday, which also happens to be his human companion's birthday.

A dog dressed as a taco for Halloween.
Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Robledo

If these don't put you in the mood to have a great holiday, we don't know what will.

