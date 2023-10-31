Readers' best dog Halloween costume pics
There's nothing better than pictures of cute dogs (and other animals) in costumes to help smooth the "ruff" edges off life.
- So here are some photos of adorable local dogs dressed for Halloween sent in by Axios Seattle readers.
First, Dragon Lass, a yellow Lab, is seen in her devilish garb.
Here's Harley dressed as a jack-o'-lantern.
Jerry is dressed (we think) as the most stylish grandmother we remember from our childhood. Purse, glasses and all.
By day, this next superhero goes by Baker, but his vigilante alias is Batdog.
And last, but definitely not least: Meet Zuko, who is dressed up as a taco for his favorite holiday, which also happens to be his human companion's birthday.
If these don't put you in the mood to have a great holiday, we don't know what will.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.