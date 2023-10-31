Luke (at left as a hamburger) and Eleanor (at right as a hot dog). Photo: Courtesy of Jenna Chavez

There's nothing better than pictures of cute dogs (and other animals) in costumes to help smooth the "ruff" edges off life.

So here are some photos of adorable local dogs dressed for Halloween sent in by Axios Seattle readers.

First, Dragon Lass, a yellow Lab, is seen in her devilish garb.

Doesn't look so evil to us. Photo: Courtesy of Nancy Howard

Here's Harley dressed as a jack-o'-lantern.

Harley is grinning, and so is that pumpkin costume. Photo: Courtesy of Greta P.

Jerry is dressed (we think) as the most stylish grandmother we remember from our childhood. Purse, glasses and all.

Jerry rocks those glasses. Photo: Courtesy of Mary Morel

By day, this next superhero goes by Baker, but his vigilante alias is Batdog.

Batdog, a 4-year-old husky also known as Baker, is on the beat. Photo: Courtesy of Yan Gao and Mike Bowie

And last, but definitely not least: Meet Zuko, who is dressed up as a taco for his favorite holiday, which also happens to be his human companion's birthday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Robledo

If these don't put you in the mood to have a great holiday, we don't know what will.