Oct 26, 2023 - News
Survey: 25% of Idaho residents say they live in the Midwest
A new poll finds that roughly a quarter of Idahoans think they live in the Midwest — to which we say, "What?"
Details: Emerson College Polling and Middle West Review asked 11,000 people across 22 states, "Do you consider yourself to currently live in the Midwest?"
- Just over 25% of Idaho respondents said yes.
Our thought bubble: We've always considered Idaho a part of the Pacific Northwest, even if many of its residents don't feel that way.
- Midwest feels like … a major stretch.
