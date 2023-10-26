Oct 26, 2023 - News

Survey: 25% of Idaho residents say they live in the Midwest

headshot
Data: Middle West Review, Emerson College Polling; Note: Includes 22 states traditionally considered part of or surrounding the Midwest; Map: Axios Visuals

A new poll finds that roughly a quarter of Idahoans think they live in the Midwest — to which we say, "What?"

Details: Emerson College Polling and Middle West Review asked 11,000 people across 22 states, "Do you consider yourself to currently live in the Midwest?"

  • Just over 25% of Idaho respondents said yes.

Our thought bubble: We've always considered Idaho a part of the Pacific Northwest, even if many of its residents don't feel that way.

  • Midwest feels like … a major stretch.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more