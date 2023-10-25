Oct 25, 2023 - News

Here comes Western Washington's first frost

headshot
Illustration of a cold emoji chattering its teeth.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Get ready for fall's first strong cold front and the chilliest nights of the season so far.

Driving the news: A winter storm warning is in effect through 5pm Wednesday after a cold front arrived Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, significant mountain snow and a 5-degree temperature drop.

Why it matters: Up to 20 inches of snow could accumulate in the mountain passes, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Details: Freezing overnight temperatures are expected tonight in much of inland Western Washington, weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen told Axios.

  • Gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are also possible.
  • A second weather front, drier but colder, is likely to arrive Thursday, he said.

That could bring overnight lows in the mid-30s to Seattle and the mid-20s to foothills and valleys in the Puget Sound region, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more