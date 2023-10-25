Here comes Western Washington's first frost
Get ready for fall's first strong cold front and the chilliest nights of the season so far.
Driving the news: A winter storm warning is in effect through 5pm Wednesday after a cold front arrived Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, significant mountain snow and a 5-degree temperature drop.
Why it matters: Up to 20 inches of snow could accumulate in the mountain passes, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Details: Freezing overnight temperatures are expected tonight in much of inland Western Washington, weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen told Axios.
- Gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are also possible.
- A second weather front, drier but colder, is likely to arrive Thursday, he said.
That could bring overnight lows in the mid-30s to Seattle and the mid-20s to foothills and valleys in the Puget Sound region, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.
