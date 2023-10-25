Here comes Western Washington's first frost

Share on email (opens in new window)

Get ready for fall's first strong cold front and the chilliest nights of the season so far.

Driving the news: A winter storm warning is in effect through 5pm Wednesday after a cold front arrived Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, significant mountain snow and a 5-degree temperature drop.

Why it matters: Up to 20 inches of snow could accumulate in the mountain passes, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Details: Freezing overnight temperatures are expected tonight in much of inland Western Washington, weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen told Axios.

Gusts of up to 20 miles per hour are also possible.

A second weather front, drier but colder, is likely to arrive Thursday, he said.

That could bring overnight lows in the mid-30s to Seattle and the mid-20s to foothills and valleys in the Puget Sound region, said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.