Washington's graduating seniors continue to perform better on the ACT college admissions exam than their counterparts across most of the U.S., according to data from the nonprofit that administers the test.

What's happening: Nationwide, the class of 2023 had the worst ACT performance in more than three decades.

By contrast, Washington students' performance on the test is higher than it was a decade ago.

By the numbers: Washington seniors had an average composite ACT score of 24.5 in 2023. That's up from 21 in 2014.

Nationally, the average composite ACT score among 2023 graduating seniors was 19.5, significantly lower than in Washington.

What they're saying: Washington is one of only 5 states that have seen their average ACT scores rise since 2021, the state superintendent's office said in a news release.

Yes, but: Only 6% of Washington seniors took the ACT in 2023, compared to 37% of seniors nationwide.

State schools superintendent Chris Reykdal said the smaller share of seniors taking the test in Washington makes comparisons to the nationwide numbers more difficult.

Still, when looking at states where similarly few students take the ACT, "Washington's students perform exceedingly well," Reykdal said.