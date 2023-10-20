2 hours ago - News

Seattle-area commutes have gotten shorter

headshot
headshot
headshot
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of Seattle-area workers with relatively speedy commutes has increased since the pandemic, per a new Axios analysis of census data.

Why it matters: Quicker commutes are linked to better mental health, greater job satisfaction and a host of other personal benefits.

Zoom in: A larger share of people in the Seattle metro area had commutes lasting less than 30 minutes last year, compared to before the pandemic.

  • That includes people who traveled to work by any means, including walking, transit, driving or bicycling, according to census data.

By the numbers: Of Seattle-area workers who traveled to and from work, 35.2% had a commute of 15–29 minutes in 2022, up from 32.8% in 2019.

  • Another 20.6% had a commute of less than 15 minutes, compared with 16.3% in 2019.

Meanwhile, only 9.6% of workers in the Seattle area had a commute of an hour or longer last year. That's down from 12.5% in 2019.

Driving the news: There are a few potential factors at play here.

  • The "Great Reshuffling" led many Americans to move and/or find new jobs, and some of those who enjoyed the benefits of pandemic-era remote work decided to prioritize shorter commutes in favor of more personal or family time.
  • Meanwhile, remote and hybrid work is persisting post-pandemic, leading to fewer cars on the road and thus less traffic and faster commutes.

Of note: These figures don't include Seattleites who work from home, whose commute time is zero.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more