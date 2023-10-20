Seattle-area commutes have gotten shorter

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of Seattle-area workers with relatively speedy commutes has increased since the pandemic, per a new Axios analysis of census data.

Why it matters: Quicker commutes are linked to better mental health, greater job satisfaction and a host of other personal benefits.

Zoom in: A larger share of people in the Seattle metro area had commutes lasting less than 30 minutes last year, compared to before the pandemic.

That includes people who traveled to work by any means, including walking, transit, driving or bicycling, according to census data.

By the numbers: Of Seattle-area workers who traveled to and from work, 35.2% had a commute of 15–29 minutes in 2022, up from 32.8% in 2019.

Another 20.6% had a commute of less than 15 minutes, compared with 16.3% in 2019.

Meanwhile, only 9.6% of workers in the Seattle area had a commute of an hour or longer last year. That's down from 12.5% in 2019.

Driving the news: There are a few potential factors at play here.

The "Great Reshuffling" led many Americans to move and/or find new jobs, and some of those who enjoyed the benefits of pandemic-era remote work decided to prioritize shorter commutes in favor of more personal or family time.

Meanwhile, remote and hybrid work is persisting post-pandemic, leading to fewer cars on the road and thus less traffic and faster commutes.

Of note: These figures don't include Seattleites who work from home, whose commute time is zero.