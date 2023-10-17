Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies is the 44th highest-paid college football coach. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The head football coaches at the University of Washington and Washington State University are two of the three highest-paid people on the state's payroll.

Yet their salaries are only middle-of-the-pack compared to other college football coaches, according to a recent analysis by USA Today.

Details: UW football coach Kalen DeBoer is the 44th highest-paid coach in NCAA college football, with a total annual pay of $4.2 million, USA Today found.

Meanwhile, Jake Dickert, WSU's head football coach, takes home $2.7 million in a year, making him the 61st highest-paid college football coach nationwide.

Why it matters: Dickert and DeBoer each make more than 10 times as much as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee or either of Washington's U.S. senators.

They also far outearn UW president Ana Mari Cauce, who made about $882,000 last year, according to a state salary database.

Still, the local coaches' annual hauls pale in comparison to those of the University of Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.7 million), who USA Today found made the highest among their football coaching peers.

All three of those southern university coaches have won multiple national championships in the past decade.

Yes, but: UW just broke into the top five of the Associated Press college football poll for the first time in six years, following the Huskies' 36–33 win over Oregon on Saturday.

What we're watching: The last time the Huskies were ranked this high late in the season in 2016, they went to the playoffs, per AP.

Fingers crossed, Dawgs!

Of note: The second highest-paid state employee last year was UW basketball coach Mike Hopkins, who made just over $3 million, according to the state's database.