Seattle aims to attract more food trucks by waiving fees

When it comes to Seattle's food truck scene, locals have long envied Portland, which boasts an eclectic collection of tiny restaurants slinging noodles, pizza, burritos and more.

Now, as part of Mayor Bruce Harrell's plan to enliven downtown, Seattle will waive fees for food trucks and food carts through 2026, in hopes that more of them will start popping up around the Emerald City.

Driving the news: An ordinance that Harrell signed on Wednesday will waive street permit fees for food trucks and food carts — as well as some public outdoor events — through Jan. 1, 2026.

The fee waiver could save an individual food truck as much as $4,296 per year, according to the city.

Right now, 40 different vendors have permits to operate on curbsides in Seattle.

Why it matters: The food truck measure was one of several bills Harrell signed as part of his plan to reinvigorate downtown.

What they're saying: The legislation "will create opportunities for small businesses and workers" and "build community with fun and exciting activities for residents and visitors," Harrell said at a press conference Wednesday.

In particular, Harrell said, waiving the fees will help bring more foot traffic to city neighborhoods, which can boost the sense of safety.

"Any reduction, or waiver, of fees is always welcome news for local small business owners," Lori Johnson, executive director of the Washington State Food Truck Association, wrote in an email to Axios.

Yes, but: Safety remains a concern for many food truck vendors in Seattle, Johnson wrote.

Earlier this year, a Ballard food truck was broken into four times between April and September, KING 5 reported.

Of note: Seattle's new food truck legislation builds on a 2011 measure that allowed food trucks to operate on city streets and sidewalks.

Before that, food trucks were restricted to operating on private property.

Other bills the mayor signed Wednesday included measures to allow taller residential buildings along part of Third Avenue and to try to boost the number of hotel rooms in Belltown.