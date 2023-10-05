Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

If you leave a Seahawks game ill-prepared to drive, Lumen Field's got you covered.

Why it matters: Lumen Field is the most walkable professional football stadium in the U.S., according to data from Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

By the numbers: Lumen's walk score is 87, the highest among the 30 stadiums that host NFL teams, Axios' Maxwell Millington reports.

The next most walkable stadiums are U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; Ford Field in Detroit; and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities and points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score — 70 or above — reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and also how easy it is to use public transportation.

What they're saying: Good walk scores can "alleviate the burden of parking during big events such as games or concerts," says Isabelle Novak, senior communications manager at Redfin.

Yes, but: A recent analysis by Sportsbook Review found that crime in the ZIP code around Lumen Field is the second-highest among ZIP codes that include NFL stadiums.

The only U.S. stadium with higher levels of nearby crime was Empower Field at Mile High, home to the Denver Broncos.

The bottom line: Lumen Field's got its pros and cons — but the folks at The Athletic still rate it as the fifth-best NFL venue overall.