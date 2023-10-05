Lumen Field ranked America's most walkable NFL stadium
If you leave a Seahawks game ill-prepared to drive, Lumen Field's got you covered.
Why it matters: Lumen Field is the most walkable professional football stadium in the U.S., according to data from Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.
By the numbers: Lumen's walk score is 87, the highest among the 30 stadiums that host NFL teams, Axios' Maxwell Millington reports.
- The next most walkable stadiums are U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; Ford Field in Detroit; and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities and points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category.
- It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.
- A good Walk Score — 70 or above — reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and also how easy it is to use public transportation.
What they're saying: Good walk scores can "alleviate the burden of parking during big events such as games or concerts," says Isabelle Novak, senior communications manager at Redfin.
Yes, but: A recent analysis by Sportsbook Review found that crime in the ZIP code around Lumen Field is the second-highest among ZIP codes that include NFL stadiums.
- The only U.S. stadium with higher levels of nearby crime was Empower Field at Mile High, home to the Denver Broncos.
The bottom line: Lumen Field's got its pros and cons — but the folks at The Athletic still rate it as the fifth-best NFL venue overall.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.