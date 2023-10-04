This week in Washington state history: Oct. 1-8

Share on email (opens in new window)

An aerial view of the Puyallup Fair in the 1930s. Photo: Vintage Images/Getty Images

Here are just a few of the notable events that happened this week in Washington state history, according to the online encyclopedia HistoryLink.

October 4-6, 1900: A group of Puyallup Valley farmers, business people and residents produce an agricultural and livestock fair designed to highlight local products.

The Valley Fair ultimately turned into the annual Western Washington Fair Association's Puyallup Fair.

By the end of the 20th century, it drew more than 1 million people each year, the fifth-highest attendance of any fair in the country.

It has since been renamed the Washington State Fair, but many locals still use the former name.

Oct. 5–15, 1942: More than 500 Mexican nationals arrive in the Yakima Valley under the Emergency Farm Labor Supply program to alleviate the farm labor shortage during World War II.

The Emergency Farm Labor Supply program, nationally known as the Bracero program, lasted in the Pacific Northwest from 1942 until 1947.

Oct. 3, 1945: Betty MacDonald publishes her first book, "The Egg and I," recounting her adventures as a farmer's wife in Chimacum Valley, near Port Townsend; it becomes a national bestseller.