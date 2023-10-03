Reigning Miss World America Shree Saini of Kent with her brother and parents. Photo: Courtesy of Shree Saini

Miss World America contestants are arriving in Seattle this week.

Driving the news: The crowning of the winner, who becomes the U.S. representative to the Miss World pageant, will be held on Oct. 5 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.

Regular tickets are $185.

Why it matters: This year, Kent residents Ekta and Sanjay Saini became the first people of South Asian descent to be appointed national directors of the Miss World America competition.

Their daughter, Shree Saini is the reigning Miss World America and was the first Indian-American woman to represent the United States at the Miss World pageant, which was held in Puerto Rico.

Catch up quick: Shree Saini is a University of Washington graduate who has a pacemaker, survived facial burns from a car accident and has made overcoming disabilities a part of her platform.