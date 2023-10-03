56 mins ago - News
WA family notches firsts in global beauty pageant
Miss World America contestants are arriving in Seattle this week.
Driving the news: The crowning of the winner, who becomes the U.S. representative to the Miss World pageant, will be held on Oct. 5 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue.
- Regular tickets are $185.
Why it matters: This year, Kent residents Ekta and Sanjay Saini became the first people of South Asian descent to be appointed national directors of the Miss World America competition.
- Their daughter, Shree Saini is the reigning Miss World America and was the first Indian-American woman to represent the United States at the Miss World pageant, which was held in Puerto Rico.
Catch up quick: Shree Saini is a University of Washington graduate who has a pacemaker, survived facial burns from a car accident and has made overcoming disabilities a part of her platform.
- She placed second in the overall competition last year.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.